Goodbye! Brave

Update:
Not sure who posted this in HackerNews. Thanks for all the feedback.
- I will be trying Firefox. So many people have recommended it. It’s something I have forgotten over the last couple of years and before that it frequently caused issues and was only my secondary browser for testing.
- There is nothing sinister about the decision or PR at work. I tried installing extensions, it didn’t work, I uninstalled and made a note of why I am doing it. Interpretations are all yours.
Update 2:
This is for people suggesting I jumped the gun and probably didn’t take the time to understand the real problem. I am an Chrome extension author myself, I had just published a new version of it only 8 hours before and tested installation on Brave and Chrome. So, I understand the issue. And I have linked to GitHub issues where this has been discussed.
Original Post
I have been using the Brave Browser for almost 2 years I think. @logic introduced it to me at some point and it has been my primary browser both in Desktop and Mobile, home and office computers since then.
I got my first heads up when I came across a post on HackerNews about Brave misbehaving due to the “Brave backend servers” being unreachable. It struck me as strange when a comment on the Github ticket mentioned that Brave servers need to be up for Brave to function.
This is a big design NO-NO for something as essential as a web browser. But then, the inertia of it being a daily driver, its amazing ad-blocking and tracker protection, Chrome extension compatibility, and the fact I haven’t faced any such issues prevented me from doing any changes.
Today I was looking to install an extension to manage the browser tabs and I ran into this
I thought maybe the extension was buggy and tried a couple more and the same result for everything. And searching for the error led me to this Github Ticket, which again describes that it is a “server-side” issue and it was fixed.
Well, it is not fixed for me. But that’s beside the point. This amount of dependency for a browser to have on “backend servers” is ridiculous. For software, as important as a browser, through which I have come to access almost everything digital for me is unacceptable. So with this post being the last thing I will do on Brave, I will bid goodbye.
Exploring options…
- An interesting alternate is Vivaldi – It is trying to do what Opera was doing pre-Chrome. It rolls email, calendar, RSS reader, browser all into one and also provides built-in ad-blocking.
- Open source Chrome aka Chromium – This used to be my primary dirver before. So I am thinking of going back to it with the usual extensions like Ghostery, AdBlock+..etc., Not sure how much things have changed there.
26 thoughts on “Goodbye! Brave”
Vivaldi as my go to broswer for almost a year now.
Esa noticia es falsa, brave funciona bien, con publicaciones como estas se daña la imagen de una empresa, deben verificar antes de publicar mentiras
I haven’t bumped into this myself and have been using brave for years also. I didn’t realize brave was so locked to servers for functionality. This is a big no no for me, I want reliable tools and would much prefer download some files need to direct the browser to being Perma tied to someone else’s servers. Thanks for the article.
Ohh now I get why I was facing challenges with this browser but it has been the best
Let me pray that I may get the other option
I did Vivaldi for a long time between Chromium and Brave. Just go back to Chromium.
Did you have a look at this? https://github.com/Eloston/ungoogled-chromium
I use this in combination with FF.
No. Thank you for suggesting it. I will take a look.
The comment you found on GitHub is not from a team member, and does not reflect reality. Adding a Chrome extension doesn’t rely on Brave’s back-end servers or services being up and running (they aren’t involved in the process). What you’re seeing here appears to be an error on the Chrome Web Store itself, perhaps a limitation of whatever account you’ve used to sign-in.
I just navigated to https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/toby-for-chrome/hddnkoipeenegfoeaoibdmnaalmgkpip in Brave (not signed-in to the Chrome Web Store) and added the extension without any issue. You might try signing-out of your Google account and see if the problem persists.
All the best,
Sampson
Brave Developer Relations
Correction to my previous comment: I was able to reproduce this screenshot and issue by returning a 401 Unauthorized response from go-updater.brave.com (a Brave proxy to prevent users from making direct, unintended contact with Google). I’m not sure if this response was served in your case, but it certainly would yield the observed behavior. If you can share with me dates/times for when you saw the issue, I can check with our team to see if there were any known issues.
Apologies for any confusion.
Thank you for proactively looking into it. The screenshot I took says “Monday 06 December 2021 08∶29∶42 AM” as the timestamp. This it UTC+0530. My issues were probably in the window of 1 hour preceding this. I hope it helps.
Thank you; I’ve relayed this to the appropriate teammates. This error could have come from Brave (the proxy), or Google. Given the size and resources, I would assume it’s less likely that Google returned such a message unintentionally. And it seems unlikely the extension author would have momentarily locked-out all users. This leaves the most plausible explanation being an unintended, transient 4XX response from Brave’s proxy. Double-checking with our team now. Thanks again!
Do you recall which version of Brave you were using, and on which OS? We recently deployed changes to a proxy-server which might have caused a similar issue for users on certain out-of-date builds of Brave.
LikeLike
I am sorry. I don’t remember the exact version. I was using it on Ubuntu Focal.
LikeLike
I’ve been on Firefox for a few years, now, frequently trying out new browsers (like Brave and Vivaldi), and I haven’t quite met one that could beat it in total user experience, yet. Master password, built-in privacy and shortcuts really speed things up tremendously for me. (shortcuts like typing dd for drive, fb for facebook, etc.)
Using vivaldi for a couple years now. It’s amazing how much they do with the number of people on their team. The customization is excellent as well
This article is frustrating. The author was searching for software to install and when there was a glitch they assert that the use of servers is a fundamental design flaw.
Think about that for a moment. Where is your new software supposed to come from if not a server?
This is a gross way of making a bug report, but fortunately the Brave authors are on the case.
Exactly what I’ve been warning people about for years regarding this browser. I’m glad someone capable finally took the time to write an article about it.
Thanks!
Man, I wish I knew what y’all were talking about!!! Lol, I just use Brave and Chrome and deal with it (of course, I’m not trying to do anything special). Thanks
Ja mam najnowsze Brave i wszystko mogę zainstalować z rozszerzeń jestem z tej przeglądarki najbardziej zadowolony
The picture you posted as you described having an issue downloading an extension for brave: that clearly says it is for Chrome.
Perhaps that is your issue?
Brave has been working fine for me, but then again I don’t use any extensions for it.
Stay away from Firefox and duckduckgo.
They do block the Influx of spam emails however the Influx of spam emails is because your using their browser. Never got any of these spam emails using chrome, edge or brave. They are scam browsers.
Just suggestion, next time try installing the same extension on other chromium based browsers and see if you can replicate the same issues. Doing this will help you narrow down to the issue you raised above, if it is only a brave issue or not.
You have def jumped the gun brave is great, they are doing something nobody has ever done before.
I am not a Crypto enthusiast. So innovations in that direction are not the reason I use the browser. I just need a dependable browser.
